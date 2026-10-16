AFP
'My house was robbed' - Ex-Manchester United winger Antony reveals break-in during Real Betis Champions League win
Antony's home raided during match
As reported by The Sun, Antony experienced a deeply traumatic event on Wednesday evening. While the winger was providing an assist for Cucho Hernandez to help Betis complete a 3-2 comeback win over Porto at La Cartuja, criminals were breaking into his house.
The 26-year-old, who joined Betis permanently after an initial loan spell from Manchester United, took to Instagram to express his devastation. He confirmed that while material possessions were stolen, his primary concern remains the lasting psychological impact the traumatic invasion has had on his shaken loved ones.
- AFP
Emotional statement from the winger
Antony shared a lengthy, heartfelt message detailing the pain of the incident. "Today, I want to talk about something that made me very sad and angry," Antony posted on his Instagram story.
"What should have been a beautiful night ended in anger and frustration. My house was robbed. It’s hard to describe the feeling of having your home broken into. Everything we worked so hard for and poured our hearts into obtaining was taken by someone who has no idea how much hardship we went through to get it."
Family safety remains the priority
The Brazil international emphasised that his true wealth lies in his family, not the stolen goods. Antony added: "The most infuriating thing is not just the loss of belongings, but the loss of security in a place where we should feel most protected, and seeing the unease in my family’s eyes. But after all this, one thing makes me even more certain: in this world, no possession is more precious than the lives and safety of my family. [...] What was lost, we can earn back. The effort will not stop."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Antony and Betis?
Antony will now focus on supporting his family through this distressing ordeal while police investigate the break-in. Betis have a crucial domestic fixture approaching this weekend, but it remains to be seen if the winger will be granted compassionate leave to remain with his family or if he will return to immediate first-team action.
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