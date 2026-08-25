Morgan Rogers shines but Enzo Fernandez sulks as Xabi Alonso's Chelsea edge Fulham

Chelsea’s new era under Alonso began with an explosion of attacking intent as the Blues secured victory against Fulham in a pulsating West London derby. The headlines belonged to Rogers, who justified his significant price tag following his arrival from Aston Villa last month. Rogers looked sharp from the opening whistle and eventually found the back of the net four minutes before half-time, expertly slotting home after a clever cutback from Maxence Lacroix. The strike capped off a dominant first-half display for the visitors, who looked reinvigorated under their new Spanish tactician.

The game started at a frantic pace, with Brazilian forward Joao Pedro giving Chelsea the lead after just 32 seconds, catching the Fulham defense cold. However, the hosts refused to lie down and found an equalizer midway through the first half through Josh King. Chelsea regained control when Cole Palmer, who was undoubtedly one of the outstanding performers on the night, produced a moment of individual brilliance. Running onto a Pedro pass, Palmer fired home from a remarkably tight angle with 49 minutes on the clock.