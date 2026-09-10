'It is rigged!' - Morgan Rogers brands Cole Palmer's Player of the Match award 'criminal' after Chelsea's chaotic Carabao Cup win over Leeds

Despite his playmaking masterclass, Rogers was left in disbelief when his close friend Palmer took home the Player of the Match honours. The former Aston Villa star, mistakenly thought he had registered four assists, did not hold back during their joint post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"Mate, I got four assists," Rogers jokingly fumed. "I can't believe that, that is mental, he scored a pen. That is mental, don't mention me, I am just a bystander, that is criminal."

Palmer quickly defended himself, laughing: "I started the comeback, I will shout you out, I'll shout you out and say you should have had it." When asked if he would hand the trophy over to his team-mate, Rogers sarcastically replied: "I will unfortunately yes, it is rigged."

The banter swiftly spilled over onto social media. Palmer shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: "That was fun… p.s we can share MotM if it makes you happy @mrogers". Not backing down, Rogers responded on his own Instagram story, tagging the broadcaster and demanding: "@skysports serious words need to be had."



