Morgan Gibbs-White told Nottingham Forest can massage his No.10 ‘ego’ - with Des Walker addressing ‘big club’ transfer speculation

Gibbs-White has enjoyed that standing on Trentside since completing a move in 2022 that could eventually be worth £42 million ($56m). Forest have been happy to keep ticking clauses off as their mercurial No.10 has become an inspirational figure on and off the field.

The captain’s armband has been filled at times, in the absence of Ryan Yates, while numbers in the most important departments - those focused on goals and assists - have been moving in the right direction.

Personal bests were posted last season, with the target being found on 18 occasions in all competitions - with 15 of those being recorded in the Premier League and a few during a productive run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Said return was delivered after seeing Forest - courtesy of owner Evangelos Marinakis - block a proposed switch to Tottenham. Gibbs-White signed a new contract after agreeing to stay put, but was unable to earn himself a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

That snub has led to inevitable questions being asked of whether individual ambition can be matched by collective efforts in Nottingham, with a move elsewhere still being mooted. MGW is, however, a fan favourite in his current surroundings and much more than just another player.