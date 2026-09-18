Morgan Gibbs-White’s fiancée appears to aim dig at Thomas Tuchel after England snub and her message highlights Forest star’s impressive numbers

Despite the noise on social media, Tuchel remained firm in his tactical reasoning during Friday's press conference. The German head coach has opted for a specific profile in his attacking midfield ranks, selecting Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Eberechi Eze to fill the three 'number 10' roles in the squad. When specifically questioned on why the Forest star was left out, Tuchel said on Friday: "It makes no sense to nominate three, four, five, number 10s. It just does not help anyone."

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss was quick to clarify that the decision was not a reflection of Gibbs-White's lack of ability, but rather a result of the intense competition for places. The manager acknowledged the player's significant contribution to Forest's survival last season and his continued growth in the current campaign. "We can see the form that Morgan is in and he ended the season very, very strongly and was the key player for Forest to not be relegated."