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More than a mere error… a refereeing debacle has ignited controversy and now jeopardizes Al-Ahli Saudi’s season

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Is Al-Raqi set to see his hopes evaporate?

What seemed like a routine match soon revealed deeper complications: controversial refereeing decisions, inflammatory statements, conflicting accounts and audio clips whose authenticity remains unproven, the affair has become a puzzle of tangled details and mounting questions.

The match in question is the 1-1 draw between Al-Ahli and Al-Fayha in Round 29 of the Roshen Professional League, a result that saw the ‘Raqi’ drop two more points and spark debate at every level.

The row has expanded far beyond a single penalty or card; it now revolves around perceived integrity issues, intense pressure, and cryptic messages traded behind the scenes—a level of tension rarely seen at one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs.

The overarching question is whether this represents a temporary crisis that will blow over, or a deeper problem capable of redrawing the league’s balance and undermining a project once hailed as one of Saudi football’s most ambitious.




  • Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    The Roshen League title race is all but over.

    Refereeing controversy is overshadowing Al-Ahli’s Saudi Roshen League title challenge after a late draw cost the side two vital points at a crucial stage.

    The result lifted Al-Ahli to 66 points in third place, two adrift of second-placed Al-Hilal but now seven behind pacesetters Al-Nassr, making the title race tougher.

    Read also... Mendy: Morocco’s title win came out of nowhere... and we thought the decision was an ‘April Fool’s joke’
    Read also... Video... Ronaldo: The battle with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli isn’t over... and we’re ready for the decisive stages

    With only six matches left, the title race has become a mathematical puzzle: the Ahly must win out and hope their rivals stumble, a tough ask in such a tightly contested league.

    Failure to regain composure quickly could see Al Ahly’s title hopes slip away, with the fallout from this crisis potentially costing more than just the two points already dropped.

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  • Al Ain v Al-Ahli - AFC Champions League Elite West RegionGetty Images Sport

    The threat of sanctions now hangs over Tony and Weissle.

    Controversy is growing over possible disciplinary action against Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toni and coach Matthias Jaissle. Their recent comments were interpreted as questioning the integrity of Saudi refereeing, which could lead to sanctions if the breach is confirmed.

    Any touchline ban handed down at this crucial stage could derail Al-Ahli’s season.

    The club leans heavily on both the coaching staff’s stability and Tony’s goal-scoring prowess.

    With the Saudi Roshen League title race entering its decisive phase, any ban would further complicate the side’s hopes of challenging for silverware.

    While the matter is still under review, the potential consequences are a major concern for Al-Ahli, who could face an even tougher test if sanctions are formally imposed without delay.

  • Potential psychological impact

    Perceived refereeing injustices could disrupt Al Ahli’s preparations for the AFC Champions League knockout phase.

    There are growing fears that this charged atmosphere could disrupt the players’ focus ahead of their round-of-16 clash with Al-Duhail—a match that demands the highest levels of concentration and composure.

    Read also... After Al Ahly’s crisis... a surprise refereeing blunder hits Al Nassr against Al Akhdoud

    Observers warn that entering such a crucial phase amid controversy and external pressure could cloud the players’ focus and, ultimately, their form on the pitch.

    With rivals eager to pounce on any weakness, Al Ahly’s primary task is to guard their mental fortitude going into what could be a season-defining clash.

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  • Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    A public and media crisis

    Al-Ahli’s underwhelming performances in the AFC Champions League and the Saudi Pro League risk drawing heavy criticism from fans and the media, especially if the season ends trophy-less.

    An early exit from the continental stage, coupled with dwindling league hopes, would ramp up pressure on management, coaching staff and players alike as frustration grows among the club’s supporters.

    Winning the Saudi Super Cup at the start of the campaign was a bright spot, yet supporters may not view it as adequate given the ambitious goals set for the current project.

    Should that scenario unfold, Al-Ahli will face a stern test of resilience and result management, with the season ultimately judged on their performances in these two marquee tournaments.

  • Al Ahli v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A threat to Al-Ahly's project

    Al Ahly’s ongoing crisis could have consequences that go beyond this season’s results. The future of head coach Matthias Jaissle and several dissatisfied players is already being discussed, as they have repeatedly questioned certain refereeing decisions.

    Such an environment could undermine the technical project’s stability, especially since the sense of incomplete justice in certain matches may affect the players’ mental state during the crucial final stages of the competition.

    Read also: After the refereeing disaster... Al-Ahli Saudi receive a stern warning from Walid Al-Faraj

    Such lingering frustration could sap focus and erode the morale that has driven the side in domestic and continental battles.

    With technical, administrative and refereeing controversies piling up, the very stability of the project—and with it the club’s ambitions—is now in doubt, especially as rumours swirl about the possible departure of star players and the coaching staff led by Matthias Jaissle.

    Unless calm is restored soon, the once-bright title ambitions may give way to another period of rebuilding.

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