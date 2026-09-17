Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro confirms USMNT star Folarin Balogun set for January exit after summer transfer

The decision to put Balogun on the market is not merely a tactical one but a financial necessity for the Principality club. Monaco had made specific financial promises to the DNCG, French football's financial watchdog, regarding player sales to balance their accounts. The failure to offload the 25-year-old American striker during the summer has left the club in a precarious position, forcing their hand ahead of the winter market.

Speaking to RMC Sport on the popular show Rothen S’enflamme, Scuro laid out the club's strategy for the mid-season window with refreshing honesty. "The original plan is to find a solution for Balogun. If we find that, it will give Monaco the opportunity to keep Lamine [Camara] and [Aleksandr] Golovin until the end of the season. That is the ideal plan, but we can’t control the decisions and what will happen in the winter," he explained.