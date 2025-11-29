Getty Images Sport
'Voices raised' – The moment Liverpool players started to speak up revealed as pressure continues to mount on Arne Slot
Pressure really starting to mount on Slot
Liverpool followed up their 3-0 loss to Forest last weekend with a disappointing Champions League showing in midweek as goals from Ivan Perisic, Guus Til and Couhaib Driouech - twice - compounded the Reds to a 4-1 home defeat to PSV, a performance that was slammed by former Reds striker Peter Crouch. The result means Liverpool have lost their last three matches, conceding 10 times in that run, and have fallen to defeat in nine of their last 12.
The shambolic start to their title defence means Liverpool head into Sunday's game at West Ham 11 points off league leaders Arsenal and have since slipped to 12th in the Premier League table. Combined with Everton's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night, even the Toffees now sit above their local rivals in the table, albeit on goal difference.
And a report from the Daily Mail on Saturday morning has pinpointed the moment that things truly begn to unravel for Slot as pressure mounts on the Dutchman. Defeat to a rejuvenated West Ham this weekend will only heighten growing calls from fans for the club to relieve Slot of his duties.
- Getty Images Sport
'Voices were raised' following Forest loss
The Mail report from the suggests that "voices were raised" behind closed doors following the humbling loss to Forest. Goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White saw Sean Dyche's side claim an impressive victory at Anfield last time out, a result that means the Premier League champions have lost six of their 12 league matches this season.
However, captain Virgil van Dijk took to social media following the defeat to PSV to insist that Liverpool "won't give up" as the club look to turn their dire form around. "We're facing one of the toughest moments of our journey, but we refuse to let this define us," the Reds captain posted on his Instagram.
"We will rise from this. I believe in this team with everything I have. Nothing has ever been handed to us – we’ve fought everything, and this moment is no different. We won’t give in. Won't give up. Every challenge is an opportunity. We must grow together, lift each other up, and show the strength that lies within us.
"To the fans, keep supporting us. We all need each other more than ever."
Liverpool are feeling a different type of pressure, says Slot
Under-fire Slot, meanwhile, insists that he is used to feeling the pressure while working for a top-level club, and has suggested that he is under pressure regardless, but that this season's struggles differ to last season's push for the Premier League title.
"There is a lot of pressure if you work or play at a top club," Slot said in his pre-West Ham press conference on Thursday. "And then there is even more when you start losing more games than this club, players or the manager are used to. But there was pressure last season as well for us to win the league.
"But now it’s a different kind of pressure because we have lost so many games. In the end, it's about doing what this club is about. Keep fighting no matter how difficult it is. It would also be nice if we reward ourselves in the moments we play well."
- Getty Images Sport
West Ham hoping to pile further misery on Liverpool
Liverpool's game at West Ham on Sunday comes at a bad time for the Reds as they look to get their season back on track. The Hammers look to have found their groove following a disappointing start to life under Nuno Espirito Santo.
The east London side are unbeaten in three after their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last weekend, a result that means they have collected seven points from the last nine available. The turnaround in fortunes means West Ham head into the weekend's action outside of the relegation zone, and they'll hope to pile further misery upon this downtrodden Liverpool side and pull away from danger in the process in Sunday's game at the London Stadium.
