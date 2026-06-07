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Star center back Moise Bombito removed from Canada roster in massive blow for Les Rouges' World Cup hopes
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Leg soreness ends Bombito's World Cup dream
Bombito twice complained of leg soreness during Canada's World Cup tuneup friendlies. He was only able to play 30 minutes in two of the three matches, first against Uzbekistan and later behind closed doors against USL League Two's Vermont Green. The center back limped off against Uzbekistan and was seen icing his leg on the bench.
Canada insisted Bombito has not suffered a new injury and is instead feeling the effects of surgery needed to repair the broken leg he suffered in October.
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Options to replace him
Bombito is undoubtedly one of Les Rouges' most accomplished center backs and a top performer in Ligue 1 when fit. Canada have reportedly identified Vancouver Whitecaps center back Ralph Priso as the player to fill the void left by Bombito's departure. He did not make Canada's 26-man squad but remained with the team for training after camp began at the end of May. Priso was eligible to play against Uzbekistan and impressed off the bench in the 2-0 win.
Luc de Fougerolles, a 20-year-old currently on the books at Fulham, appears to be the most likely candidate to step into the starting XI. Joel Waterman and Alfie Jones are also available.
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Injury crisis continues for Canada
Bombito's exit continues a miserable run of bad luck with injuries for the co-hosts. Alphonso Davies, Canada's star man, is facing a race against time to recover from a hamstring injury sustained against PSG in the Champions League on May 8. Marsch said that the left back was "close" to 100 percent fitness when he unveiled his full squad on May 30. It is not yet clear whether Davies will be fit for Canada's opening game. Ali Ahmed, who made 10 appearances for Marsch in 2025, is also uncertain. Marcelo Flores, an Arsenal academy product who used his one-time switch from Mexico to Canada in March 2026, tore his ACL in a match for Liga MX side Pumas at the end of May.
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A World Cup to worry about
Canada have now completed their World Cup warm-up slate, and attention turns to the start of the tournament. They will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, before taking on Qatar in Vancouver six days later. Their group stage slate finishes with a fixture against Switzerland on June 24.