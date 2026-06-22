'It's a great vibe!' - Mohamed Salah reacts after inspiring Egypt to first EVER World Cup win with goal & assist vs New Zealand

Egypt secured a landmark 3-1 victory over New Zealand at BC Place, earning the country's first-ever World Cup win. The Pharaohs recovered from an early setback to claim all three points and move onto four points in Group G after drawing with Belgium in their opening match.

Despite entering the contest as heavy favourites with Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the line, Egypt were hit by a sucker punch in the 15th minute. Slack defending during a set-piece allowed New Zealand's Finn Surman to rise highest and power home a header from Tim Payne’s corner, momentarily silencing the vocal Egyptian contingent.

The All Whites, who had already displayed their resilience in a 2-2 draw with Iran, looked capable of holding onto their lead as Egypt struggled to find their rhythm in the first half. However, the technical quality of the Egyptian side eventually told as they began to dominate possession and dictate the tempo after the interval.