Mohamed Salah agrees two-year contract with Trabzonspor as the Turkish giant prepared a record-breaking financial package

The 34-year-old forward has been searching for the right project since his nine-year association with Liverpool came to an end at the conclusion of last season. While many expected the prolific winger to head to the Saudi Pro League, where massive financial packages were reportedly on the table, the allure of the Turkish top flight and the project in Trabzonspor has ultimately won him over.

The race for Salah's signature was far from straightforward, with several Turkish giants monitoring his situation closely. Besiktas were initially considered the frontrunners to land the former Roma man, but the move collapsed due to financial constraints. The Istanbul club publicly distanced themselves from the deal, making it clear that they would not compromise their existing salary limitations to accommodate the winger’s demands.