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Hijack incoming! Mohamed Salah nears stunning agreement as European club overtakes rivals in the race to sign the former Liverpool star on a free transfer
Trabzonspor move ahead in Salah pursuit
Trabzonspor have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Salah after reportedly making significant progress in negotiations with the former Liverpool winger's representatives. According to Foot Mercato, the Turkish club are close to reaching a full agreement for the free agent.
The Super Lig side finished third last season and are looking to strengthen their squad as they aim to challenge for the title. Salah would arrive without a transfer fee and bring proven goalscoring ability, creativity and top-level experience.
Trabzonspor's progress has also changed the picture for Besiktas, who had previously reached a verbal agreement over a one-year contract with the option of a further season before talks reportedly stalled over financial differences.
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Club president responds to transfer speculation
Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has played down reports that a deal has already been completed, insisting negotiations have not reached that stage. "There is a lot being said, but there is no agreement with Mohamed Salah," Dogan told A Spor. "There are no arrangements for him to travel to Trabzonspor tomorrow. Had there been such a plan, we would have informed the media and the fans of it.
"Who among us would not want to sign a player of the calibre of Mohamed Salah? Of course we would wish for that, but the truth is that there is no agreement at this moment."
When asked directly about negotiations with the Egypt international, Dogan declined to elaborate, saying: "I do not want to speak about this matter."
Trabzonspor prepare ambitious proposal
Renowned Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claims that Trabzonspor have put together a lucrative offer worth €17 million per year on a two-year contract in an attempt to convince Salah to join. If completed, the deal would make him the highest-paid player in Turkish league history.
However, Trabzonspor are not the only club monitoring the situation. Saudi Pro League sides continue to keep tabs on Salah, with Al-Ittihad having previously shown strong interest in signing the Egyptian forward.
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Negotiations continue amid rival interest
Talks between Trabzonspor and Salah's camp are expected to continue as the club attempts to finalise one of the biggest signings in their history. Despite reports of progress, Dogan's comments suggest there is still work to do before any agreement can be confirmed. Saudi interest also remains a potential obstacle, meaning Trabzonspor may still have competition before Salah's future is decided.
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