Harry Maguire Man Utd OffsideGetty/GOAL/X(@TheEuropeanLad)
Aditya Gokhale

'It’s genuinely a mockery now' - Harry Maguire's last-minute winner infuriates fans as Man Utd benefit from VAR's absence to score 'the most offside goal in football history' in FA Cup clash against Leicester

H. MaguireManchester UnitedManchester United vs LeicesterLeicesterFA CupPremier League

Harry Maguire scored a 93rd minute winner for Manchester United against Leicester City, however, fans are livid as the defender looked to be offside.

  • Man Utd win in injury time against Leicester
  • Maguire scores winner from an offside position
  • Fans rage at the major officiating error in FA Cup
