MLS Winners and Losers: Sam Surridge runs riot, Michael Bradley’s Red Bulls get wake up call as James Rodriguez concerns mount

So, this is what happens when you try to reinvent Red Bull a little bit. To be clear, there is absolutely nothing wrong with new tactical ideas, or creative expression as a coach. In fairness, MLS is a league that welcomes managers who think a bit outside the box. And, let's face it, if there was a league where you can afford to lose a couple games because you're toying with something a little more grandiose, then this is it.

But that doesn't mean that heavy losses look good. Bradley has made it clear since taking the Red Bulls job that he wanted his side to entertain. They are going to play quickly, they are going to be dynamic, and they are going to press when they don't have it. That's a lovely thought, and at the start of the season, it was pretty effective. The issue is, it's a really hard style to maintain. And when it goes wrong, the results can be ugly. If you ignored the scoreline, and looked at the raw stats, then you might think Bradley's Red Bulls gave a pretty good account of themselves against Charlotte. They completed more passes than their opponent. They had more shots, put more on target, and hit the post a couple of times. This wasn't dominance, but they went man-for-man with a good team.

Yet they also lost 6-1. Some of it is due to individual mistakes. And sure, they also went a man down after 53 minutes - at which point the score was 2-0. But instead of keeping it tidy, they tried to play the same style of soccer against a team that was ready for it. Entertaining? Sure. Effective? Not so much.