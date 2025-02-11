'USMNT will win a World Cup' - Apple TV analyst Maurice Edu on national team's potential, Cavan Sullivan's 'borderline arrogance' and 'global shop window' of MLS

The former USMNT star joined Mic'd Up to discuss the upcoming MLS season, his love of the game and U.S. World Cup dreams

The plan was for Maurice Edu to sit down with GOAL for 20 minutes to talk MLS. That's not what happened. Things snowballed quickly. That's what happens when Edu gets talking about soccer - sometimes he just gets lost in the moment.

So that 20 minutes turned into an hour and a half. Talk about MLS turned into talk about his love of Arsenal, his respect for DeMarcus Beasley and his dream of someday going to Europe and celebrating a U.S. men's national team World Cup triumph right in the faces of anyone who ever doubted.

Around the 50-minute mark, Edu finally gets to the heart of it all. He finally finds a way to explain why, after all of these years of dedicating his life to soccer, he still loves talking about this stuff so much.

Article continues below

"I use the word 'pure' because there isn't a better description," he says. "That's what it is. There's nothing external. You're just going and playing because you love it. You're good at it, sure, but you still get lost in the moment. When you get older, playing professionally, that still happens and you put pressure on yourself. There are more consequences, but I still love it when the game feels pure."

He felt that love as a player during a career that took him to a World Cup alongside club stops in Canada, Scotland, England and Turkey. He feels it now, too, as an analyst for MLS Season Pass on AppleTV. Edu loves watching the American game grow.

"I have to be on so often that, when I get that opportunity to just watch a game and be a fan... Man, I try as much as I can to just enjoy it," he says. "You can't ever lose that. Obviously, it's difficult but, man, when I'm calling games, if there was a camera on me, you'll see I'm still in the moment."

Edu weighed in on the upcoming MLS season, his thoughts on the league's young stars and his USMNT dreams in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL U.S. taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.