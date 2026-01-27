Goal.com
Live
손흥민 Son Heung-MinGetty Images
Alejandro Orellana

MLS unveils Saturday Showdown as new weekly marquee matchup

MLS announced the launch of Walmart Saturday Showdown, a new weekly marquee matchup designed to create a must-watch Saturday appointment for fans throughout the 2026 regular season. The initiative will debut during the league’s Opening Weekend with one of the most anticipated matches of the season, as defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF face LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    New weekly marquee game

    Major League Soccer officially introduced Walmart Saturday Showdown, a new dedicated Saturday programming block that will spotlight one marquee MLS matchup each week during the regular season.

    The league explained that the game is designed to give fans a clear focal point every Saturday, reinforcing consistent appointment viewing while enhancing the at-home experience through broadcast elements that reflect the in-stadium atmosphere.

    “As its core, Walmart Saturday Showdown is about access and community,” said William White, Walmart’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With Apple TV and MLS, we are celebrating the sport’s momentum and connecting fans with MLS’ most compelling matchups.”

    • Advertisement
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Los Angeles Football Club - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Saturday appointment viewing

    White emphasized the cultural impact of soccer and the importance of routine viewing for supporters.

    “Soccer fans don’t just watch matches, they build traditions that make soccer culture contagious, and we want to make it easier for more people to be a part of the fandom by making matchday consistent and shareable every Saturday,” he added.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Available on Apple TV

    As part of MLS’ partnership with Apple, all league matches will continue to be available on Apple TV beginning in 2026, with the Saturday Showdown serving as the featured game within each Saturday slate.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-ALIANZA-INTER MIAMIAFP

    Inter Miami headline opener

    The first set of Saturday Showdown matchups to open the 2026 MLS season includes:

    • LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF – Feb. 21, 2026
    • Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC – Feb. 28, 2026
    • Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC – March 7, 2026
    • LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City – March 14, 2026
    • Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC – March 21, 2026
0