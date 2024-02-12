MLS superstar Thiago Almada is headed to the Olympic Games! Atlanta United's talisman leads Argentina to victory over Brazil in Conmebol qualifier - seeing them through to Paris while ending archrival's three-peat attempt
Thiago Almada and the Argentina U-23 team defeated Brazil 1-0 Sunday evening, knocking out their archrivals while securing a spot in the Olympics.
- Argentina defeat Brazil 1-0
- Almada & co. advance to Paris Games
- Two-time reigning champs Brazil shockingly eliminated