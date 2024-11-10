MLS sets Conference Playoff schedule for LAFC vs Seattle, other semifinals after Lionel Messi and Inter Miami shockingly eliminated

USA Today ImagesJacob SchneiderMLS sets Conference Playoff schedule for LAFC vs Seattle, other semifinals after Lionel Messi and Inter Miami shockingly eliminatedMajor League SoccerMinnesota UnitedSeattle Sounders FCLA GalaxyLos Angeles FCOrlando CityNew York City FCAtlanta UnitedNew York Red BullsAfter Messi and Miami's were eliminated by Atlanta, MLS announced the schedule for the Conference Playoff semifinal matchesArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMLS Conference semifinals dates, times announcedMessi and Miami eliminated by Atlanta in Round OneTop-three seeds in East already outGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below