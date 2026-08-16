MLS roundup: Nashville SC batter Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Tata Martino ends Atlanta United’s skid and Houston Dynamo go top of West

We probably knew that Inter Miami weren't all that.

Yes, they have Lionel Messi. Yes, they have Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez and Casemiro. But they have never been the most complete team in this league. On Saturday, that much was clear.

Their matchup with Nashville was a tantalizing one. Nashville are extremely well coached, exceptionally well drilled and full of legs, with a sprinkling of star talent of their own. As football teams go, they are the most complete in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, have Messi. But on Saturday night, in what felt like a victory for soccer at large, the best team won. Nashville battered Miami 4-1, and it might have been more had they not become lackadaisical in front of goal after taking off some of their bigger names. They surely have one hand on the Supporters’ Shield now, barring a shocking collapse.

Elsewhere, the league was all over the place. Bad teams won for the first time in months. Good teams settled for truly turgid draws. And the Houston Dynamo, whom many viewed as the epitome of mediocrity entering the season, are now serious contenders to win the West. Who would have thought?





GOAL rounds up the action from MLS on Saturday evening...



