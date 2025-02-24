MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fail to impress, reigning champs LA Galaxy fall, while Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United flourish

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer after the opening weekend of the 30th season

Hello, 2025. Matchday one of the season is officially in the books, and we learned a lot about what the upcoming campaign will have in store.

Goals galore exploded Saturday, with four teams scoring at least four times, and eight matches having a minimum of four goals combined between both teams. Four clubs earned shutouts, while only two matches remained 0-0 draws.

Newcomers San Diego FC shocked the MLS world with a stunning victory over the reigning champions LA Galaxy in their league debut, while MLS Cup runner-ups RBNY lost as well. Elsewhere in the league, Atlanta United's high-profile offseason signings led them to victory, while Bruce Arena's takeover of the San Jose Earthquakes set them on track to begin 2025 with a bang.

Not everybody started things hot, however. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami capitulated internally, but the wand of his boot rescued them late, while their Floridian compatriots Orlando City were stunned on opening day by a surprising Philadelphia Union side.

GOAL rewinds the weekend action, going over the top moments - including Atlanta and San Diego's boomin start to 2025 - but this is all about who's hot, and who's not.

So, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the 2025 MLS Power Rankings.