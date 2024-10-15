MLS Power Rankings: Olivier Giroud and LAFC take Western Conference title to Decision Day, Columbus Crew excel, final playoff pushes await

Who's hot, and who's not? Who's flourishing, and who's in freefall? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer.

Well? It's nearly here. One Matchday left in the 2024 MLS regular season.

One last chance to secure playoff berth for a select few, and for those who have already secured a postseason spot, one last chance to fight for a higher seed.

Only two matches were played on Matchday 38 over the weekend, with the Columbus Crew battering the New England Revolution, and LAFC narrowly defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps to keep their Western Conference title dreams alive.

Now, it's time to shift gears for Decision Day 2024.

The Western Conference playoff teams are already confirmed, but seeding is still up for grabs on the final day of the season. In the East, meanwhile, four teams are fighting for two spots in the wildcard play-in game for Seeds No. 8 and 9, while the top seeds are yet to be confirmed.

As the season is racing towards its conclusion, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the penultimate MLS Power Rankings of 2024.

Previous update: Oct. 08.