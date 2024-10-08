This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
MLS Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
Jacob Schneider

MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to Supporters' Shield, West is settled and four teams fight for East playoffs spots

Power rankingsMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFL. MessiLA GalaxyLos Angeles FCNew York City FCNew York Red BullsColumbus CrewAtlanta UnitedPhiladelphia UnionFC CincinnatiFEATURESCharlotte FCPortland TimbersSeattle Sounders FCSan Jose EarthquakesToronto FCVancouver WhitecapsCF MontrealSporting Kansas CitySt. Louis CityNew England RevolutionChicago Fire FCOrlando CityMinnesota UnitedHouston Dynamo FCReal Salt LakeColorado RapidsAustin FCFC DallasDC UnitedNashville SCLeagues Cup

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS playoff field is nearly set. The West has their teams confirmed, while seeding is still being fought for over the two final Matchdays of the campaign.

The East, however, is still open season. Four teams are actively fighting for their playoff lives heading into MLS's Decision Day.

Notably, Inter Miami has clinched the Supporters' Shield, securing the regular season trophy thanks to Lionel Messi's brilliance in a closely contested match against Cucho Hernandez and the Columbus Crew on Matchday 36.

Elsewhere, both the LA Galaxy and LAFC look like MLS Cup contenders, while Minnesota United, the Seattle Sounders and Orlando City are all in the middle of brilliant runs that could see them emerge as dark-horse candidates.

As the season is racing towards its conclusion, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now

Previous update: Sept. 30.