Jacob Schneider

MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami open big lead in Supporters' Shield race, LA teams falter, Portland Timbers stun

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's a clear hierarchy atop both the Eastern and Western Conferences, but outside the top five teams, it's open season for playoff qualification.

On matchday 30, Inter Miami and Luis Suarez dominated the Chicago Fire, and the Herons are looking like a team of destiny. However, nothing is guaranteed as the season closes out, despite their seven-point lead atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew, who just claimed the Leagues Cup after a thrilling victory over LAFC, avoided a tournament hangover with a brilliant victory over NYCFC.

In a major turn of events, both the LA Galaxy and LAFC - the top two teams in the West - were on the opposite end of three points in their respective matches. Meanwhile, Phil Neville's Portland Timbers claimed the Cascadia Cup, while CF Montreal look like a club in freefall.

With the MLS campaign nearing a close, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: July 10.

