MLS Playoffs: Predictions for Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, LA Galaxy's Marco Reus, LAFC's Olivier Giroud and all first round series

GOAL takes a look at each opening round series, highlighting keys to success, players to watch and predictions

It's the most wonderful time of the year for MLS fans: the 2024 postseason is officially here. The Wildcard matches begin midweek before the Round One best-of-3 series begin Friday night.

The first team to two wins advances, and the other goes home. It's do-or-die, and these are moments in which players can make a name for themselves.

The stars are out in full-force, too. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will take the pitch for Inter Miami, while Olivier Giroud will run out with LAFC, and Marco Reus with the LA Galaxy. That's not to mention reigning league MVP Lucho Acosta and FC Cincinnati, among others.

In 2023, the Western Conference's No. 1 seed St. Louis CITY SC were stunned in the opening round by Sporting Kansas City - which show no team is ever safe when it comes to playoff soccer.

Now, the biggest questions are on the table ahead of the 2024 edition of the postseason. Who advances, and who falls short? Which players are X-factors, and what are they keys to success?

GOAL examines and offers predictions on each MLS opening round playoff matchup.