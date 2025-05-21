MLS MVP Rankings: Lionel Messi sliding from throne as Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo and Columbus Crew's Diego Rossi emerge as 2025 competitors

GOAL looks at early frontrunners for the 2025 MLS MVP, including reigning award winner Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's brilliant 2024 deservedly resulted in his winning Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. The Argentine led Inter Miami to the Supporters' Shield title, with the club setting a regular season points record. It was a remarkable display capped off by earning the most coveted individual award in MLS.

Things haven't quite followed suit in 2025. Inter Miami have fallen seven points back from first in the Eastern Conference, and are winless in six of their last seven across all competitions. And as a result, it's allowed other teams around the league to fill the void - and other individuals to find the spotlight.

Tai Baribo and the Philadelphia Union are flying, with the Israel international being the breakout star of 2025. Evander's $12M move to FC Cincinnati is working wonders, too, as the Brazilian continues to shine with his new team. And then, there's the Columbus Crew, who remain one of the elite sides in MLS - with Diego Rossi emerging as potential superstar.

Who sits atop the throne at this point in the season? GOAL presents the latest edition of MLS MVP Rankings.