The Rondo: Who won the new MLS archive drop, do newer franchises deserve retro jerseys, and is the Seattle Sounders' orca badge among the coolest kits ever seen?

GOAL US writers debate the release of MLS third kits, with a fine array of new retro shirts to choose from across the league

Kits are a tough thing to get right. Everyone has an opinion, and it's tricky to find the right target demographic. Do you feed the loyal fans? Do you try to branch out, get random people around the world to wear your colors - even if they've never watched a minute of your team, you know, play football? Or do you just say "forget it" and make something that looks really cool?

With the new MLS Archive collection, MLS have tried to do a bit of all of the above. And in rare fashion, it works. The league have released 10 new retro-ish jerseys, all of which pay homage to the weird and wonderful history of American soccer. Some of them, such as Dallas Burn, D.C. United and Colorado Rapids, pay tribute to the early days of MLS. Some, like Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United and Charlotte FC are a little more recent.

Who nailed it with the kits? Who left a bit to be desired? And just how cool is it to have an orca as your badge?

GOAL US writers debate the fine array of new MLS kits in a fashion-forward edition of... The Rondo.