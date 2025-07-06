VIDEO: MLS star Hany Mukhtar leads entire Nashville SC team in Diogo Jota celebration after netting game-winning penalty in 100th minute

In a heartwarming gesture, MLS star Hany Mukhtar led entire Nashville team to do Diogo Jota celebration after scoring match-winning penalty against Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Mukhtar paid tribute to Liverpool star Jota, who, along with his younger brother Andre Silva, tragically passed away aged 28 on July 3 after a horrific car crash in Spain.

Scored late winner against Philadelphia Union