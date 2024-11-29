MLS Conference Finals: Riqui Puig, La Galaxy look to storm past resilient Seattle, while Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls face road test vs. Facundo Torres, Orlando City

In the East, it's two unexpected clubs in hot form, while the West features the league's best attack against the top defense

The 2024 MLS Conference finals have finally arrived, with a berth in MLS Cup on the line. No. 4 Orlando City hosts No. 7 New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Saturday, while No. 2 LA Galaxy host No. 4 Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference, as four teams battle it out for a chance to play in the league's championship game.

In the Conference semifinals, the Red Bulls defeated crosstown rivals NYCFC 2-0 and Orlando City ended Atlanta United's fairytale run, defeating them 1-0 after the Five Stripes had previously knocked out Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

The Sounders, meanwhile, stunned No. 1 seed LAFC in the West, winning 2-1 in extra-time in a truly brilliant defensive performance from Brian Schmetzer's side. The Galaxy curb-stomped Minnesota United 6-2 in an absolute thrashing of the Loons - continuing their blistering postseason run.

Article continues below

In the East, it's two unexpected clubs in hot form batting it out after some impressive postseason displays, while the West features the league's best attack in LA against the best defense in Seattle.

GOAL details both matches, offering analysis and predictions.