'Top two after me' - Lamine Yamal responds to hilarious Wojciech Szczesny dig as goalkeeper admits 'mistake' copying teenager's hairstyle before his wife made him shave it off W. Szczesny L. Yamal R. Lewandowski Barcelona LaLiga

Wojciech Szczesny aimed a light-hearted dig at Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski after copying the trio - before quickly making a big U-turn.