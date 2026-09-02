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Mission Impossible? Why Bundesliga history remains out of reach for Harry Kane as prolific Bayern Munich striker chases down Robert Lewandowski goal record
Lewandowski hit 41 Bundesliga goals in the 2020-21 campaign
Legendary Polish frontman Lewandowski - who won eight domestic titles and the Champions League during his memorable stint at the Allianz Arena - posted a quite stunning tally of 41 goals across the 2020-21 domestic campaign in Germany.
Nobody can claim to have matched that output, with some of the best in the business falling agonisingly short. Kane occupies that category. He has found the target on 146 occasions for Bayern through 149 appearances.
His trophy curse has been lifted in Bavaria, while claiming some notable entries in the history books. The evergreen 33-year-old is just two strikes away from becoming a Bundesliga centurion. He has picked up three successive Golden Boots since severing ties with Tottenham.
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Why Kane will find it difficult to break Lewandowski's record
Kane is expected to sign a new contract in Munich, after entering the final year of his current deal, but can he eclipse Lewandowski on the goal front? Responding to that question, Hamann - who was speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL of record-chasing exploits: “Well, it stood for 40 years or 50 years and everybody said it's not possible to do it. But then Lewandowski found another gear and beat Gerd Muller by one.
“Kane's got an awful lot of goals in two, three fantastic seasons and still fell four or five short. And I said this, I think it was Christmas eight months ago, nine months ago, when people said, ‘oh, is he able because he scored I think 17, 18, 19 goals in the first half of the season’. And I said, I think it all depends on the Champions League because if they go deep in the Champions League, there will be one, two, three games where he won't play or maybe come on or doesn't even play at all.
“And I think if you want to beat it, you probably have to play at least 30, probably 32, maybe all the games. And with the extra games in the Champions League now, he's a year older now.
“If they get knocked out in the group stage, which is not going to happen, I think he probably stands a chance to do it. But they won't because he'll probably go deep in the Champions League again.
“And I think that counts against him when it comes to the record because when you play a league game where you've probably already won the league in between two Champions League semi-finals or quarter-finals, I think the chances are very high that he won't play. They don't risk him and that doesn't help him. So is he capable of doing it? Yes, of course he is. I don't think he will do that.”
Will Kane win five successive Bundesliga Golden Boots?
If he does extend his stay at the Allianz, potentially for a couple more years, then Kane could emulate Lewandowski’s record of five consecutive Golden Boot triumphs - which would be some achievement.
Asked if the England captain is destined to hit that mark if he stays fit, ex-Bayern midfielder Hamann added: “Absolutely. And obviously he's an ambassador. He's great. He's just a very likeable character. And obviously they all appreciate the people, not only the Bayern Munich fans, but they all appreciate having the England captain playing in the Bundesliga.
“And I think he's very settled there. They talk about a new contract. I think his family and his missus are very happy and settled in Munich. So that's good to hear.
“If he stays fit, then he probably starts with 20 or 25 goals. Every goal he passes is probably a bonus. But I can't see a scenario where he doesn't score 20, 25 goals, which most years wins him that big Golden Boot.
“He’ll win it again if he stays fit. And he's just a remarkable finisher. Obviously, we all talk about his penalty-taking skills. But his finishing with both feet is just... I'm not sure there's been a finisher in the history of football who's more clinical when it comes to chances in front of goal.”
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Kane targets: Ballon d'Or & Champions League glory with Bayern
While Kane - who is the all-time leading scorer for Spurs and England - has been matching Lewandowski on most fronts, he would need to spend several more years in Munich before getting close to the Pole’s overall return of 344 goals for Bayern.
That is not a target that he has in mind, with his focus locked on landing more major honours in the present - including the Champions League crown - while remaining a leading contender to savour Ballon d’Or glory in 2026.
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