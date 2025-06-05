'They made my life miserable' - Real Madrid legend blasts club for 'screwing my life up' as he opens up on harrowing final years after winning two Champions League titles
Former Real Madrid hero Ivan Helguera has lifted the lid on the alleged mistreatment he faced before leaving the club.
- Helguera reveals bitter fallout with Madrid
- Ex-Spain international admits emotional toll was severe
- Claims he was stripped of his shirt number