Millie Bright retires! Chelsea captain and former Lionesses star hangs up boots with immediate effect after trophy-laden 17-year career

Speaking about her decision to retire, Bright said: "Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I'm now ready to say goodbye to playing football. I’ve given all I can, and I never wanted to fight for any other badge. It is now time, and I'm ready to go into a new era. I’m always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way."

What Bright is referring to is the fact she is set to take up two new roles with the Blues, as both a trustee of their foundation and a club ambassador. In a press release, the club said the former would allow her to continue "her passionate work in supporting others, which began while she was representing us on the pitch".

In an open letter to the Chelsea fans, Bright added: "This club means everything to me. In my career and my life, Chelsea has been the reason for getting up every single day and pushing through the hard times to get back to the good times. I owe everything to this club. The people that I've met, the friends that I've made, and of course, the memories.

"I can take those recollections home with me and when I have kids, tell them all about my career, show them the pictures and the trophies. It's been the biggest gift. I never expected what has happened in the last 12 years. I never even expected to be a footballer, let alone be a professional, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and lifting all those trophies together."