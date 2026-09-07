'We cannot continue like this!' – Milan Skriniar fires stark warning to Fenerbahce team-mates

Fenerbahce suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against arch-rivals Besiktas on matchday four of the Trendyol Super Lig season. Milan Skriniar gave the hosts the lead in the 26th minute after capitalising on a loose ball inside the penalty area.

However, Besiktas responded through Ridvan Yilmaz before Dusan Vlahovic struck a 73rd-minute winner at the Chobani Stadium.

The result leaves Fenerbahce reflecting on missed opportunities after Irfan Can Kahveci saw a first-half effort ruled out for offside and Mason Greenwood hit the side-netting.



