AC Milan most expensive player sales - How Serie A side made almost €800 million in outgoing transfers

Milan have made some premium player sales this century!

One of the most iconic football clubs in the world, AC Milan have left a permanent mark on the beautiful game.

The Rossoneri is the birthplace of some of the greatest footballers to have walked the earth.

Talk about Paolo Maldini or Franco Baresi, two of the greatest defenders ever.

Or Ronaldinho and Kaka, two of the all-time great Brazilians to have played in Europe.

Or, Alessandro Nesta, Cafu, Marco van Basten, Andriy Shevchenko, Ruud Gullit.....the list is almost endless.

Despite having such legends feature for them, Milan have had to let go of many such great players when other clubs agreed to pay a premium fee for them.

Which players form part of Milan's most expensive sales, though?

Let's take a look!

Milan most expensive sales by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022/23

Jens Petter Hauge

€10M/£9M

€13.05M/£11.75M

2021/22

Diego Laxalt

€3.50M/£3.15M

€5.50M/£4.95M

2020/21

Lucas Paqueta

€23.44M/£21.10M

€51.39M/£46.25M

2019/20

Krzysztof Piatek

€24M/£21.60M

€59.23M/£53.31M

2018/19

Leonardo Bonucci

€35M/£31.50M

€88.10M/£79.29M

2017/18

Mattia De Sciglio

€12M/£10.80M

€34.48M/£31.03M

2016/17

Stephan El Shaarawy

€13M/£11.70M

€25.15M/£22.64M

2015/16

Ricardo Saponara

€4M/£3.60M

€11.16M/£10.04M

2014/15

Mario Balotelli

€20M/£18M

€28.20M/£25.38M

2013/14

Kevin-Prince Boateng

€10M/£9M

€17.40M/£15.66M

2012/13

Thiago Silva

€42M/£37.80M

€88.50M/£79.65M

2011/12

Marco Borriello

€10M/£9M

€22.30M/£20.07M

2010/11

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

€14M/£12.60M

€25.93M/£23.34M

2009/10

Kaka

€67M/£60.30M

€80.66M/£72.59M

2008/09

Alberto Gilardino

€14M/£12.60M

€47.20M/£42.48M

2007/08

Massimo Donati

€4.50M/£4.05M

€11.11M/£10M

2006/07

Andriy Shevchenko

€43.88M/£39.49M

€57.33M/£51.59M

2005/06

Jon Dahl Tomasson

€7.50M/£6.75M

€12M/£10.80M

2004/05

Martin Laursen

€5.30M/£4.77M

€12.20M/£10.98M

2003/04

Jose Mari

€9M/£8.10M

€12.85M/£11.57M

2002/03

Francesco Coco

€22.50M/£20.25M

€40.60M/£36.54M

2001/02

Cristian Zenoni

€15.50M/£13.95M

€33.50M/£30.15M

2000/01

Roberto Ayala

€5M/£4.50M

€8.55M/£7.70M

TOTAL

€786.4M/£707.7M

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Milan top 10 most expensive player sales

