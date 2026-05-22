'I could cry myself to extinction!' - Mikel Merino opens up on 'scary' five-month injury nightmare as Arsenal midfielder feared he might never play again

Reflecting on the terrifying uncertainty surrounding his rare diagnosis and the subsequent emotional rollercoaster of his rehabilitation process, the European Championship winner detailed his immense initial anxiety.

Speaking to the club's official media channel, Merino said: "It was a stress fracture in a very strange part of the foot that not even the specialists had seen before. It was a weird one at the beginning, I was a little bit scared because we didn't have examples from other people who had the same injury, so we didn't know what to expect from it, what path to go through during the recovery and if I was going to be able to play again.

"It was very hard at the beginning. I was playing through pain for a little bit but I wasn't expecting that a big fracture was going to happen there. So when they said it would be around a five-month injury, I could only think about missing the World Cup and the last bit of the season with my team, and not being able to help them, so I was devastated at the time.

"It took me a couple of days to recover from it, but looking at it, I had two options: go down and cry myself to extinction or just keep my head up, be positive and try to use my time to improve other aspects. Working as hard as I can is the way I have to approach life."