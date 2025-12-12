Mikel Arteta tells Viktor Gyokeres 'two things have to merge' if £64m striker is to become Arsenal success

Speaking to the media, Arteta explained the shared responsibility between Arsenal and Gyokeres, saying: “I think the two things have to merge. I think we have to put the player in the best possible condition to explode and fulfil his potential. And there are certain things that within the role, in the manner that we play, has to be fulfilled.”

He continued by highlighting the importance of the team around the forward, adding: “And that’s a combination of both. And then it’s not only that. I think more important is the connections and the players around him at the end.”

Addressing Gyokeres’ progress and fitness, Arteta said: “Those interactions, that understanding, how it develops. And before the injury, I think he was in a great place. I think it took him a while at the beginning because, as you said, it’s a different league, different demands. He had no pre-season. And now he’s starting to get, again, some momentum. And the goals will come, and we’re going to be very pleased with him.” Asked what will help unlock the striker’s form, he added: “Yes, probably the thing that’s going to unlock him is goals, and he’s so used to that that I think he needs that for himself, for his confidence, and I think we’re going to judge his performances based on that as well. That’s logical, but for the rest, I think he’s in a really good place. I think physically he’s in a good place, and now he needs to start to convert the chances that he’s getting.”