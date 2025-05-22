Mikel Arteta Thomas Vermaelen Arsenal 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Mikel Arteta backed to bring trophies to Arsenal by iconic Gunners defender despite agonising near-misses in Champions League and Premier League this season

Ex-Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen claims Mikel Arteta has the Gunners on the cusp of glory despite a dissapointing Premier League title challenge.

  • Arsenal go through another season without silverware
  • Gunners beaten to league title by Liverpool
  • Vermaelen adamant success will arrive
