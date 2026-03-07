Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'exceptional' Max Dowman's use of 'time and space' in record-breaking FA Cup debut against Mansfield
Arteta’s teenage gamble pays off
Arteta handed a historic opportunity to 16-year-old sensation Dowman during Arsenal’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Mansfield Town. The Hale End graduate made history as the youngest player ever to start a match in the competition for the Gunners.
The decision to start both Dowman and Marli Salmon follows their rapid ascent, which began during the club’s 2025 pre-season tour of Asia. While Dowman made his senior debut in August 2025 during a 5-0 Premier League rout of Leeds, defender Salmon’s first-team breakthrough came in December during a 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.
Following his inclusion against Mansfield Town, the 16-year-old midfielder delivered a standout performance, earning widespread acclaim for a display that belied his young age.
History made by Hale End graduates
"Well, very proud of him, very proud as well of Marli," Arteta told reporters after the match. "Obviously, two 16-year-olds starting in the FA Cup. That tells us a lot about them, their personality and the quality that they have. And Max, I think he was exceptional." The decision to start the duo was a landmark moment for the club, as Arsenal became the first Premier League side to start a game with two players aged 16 or under in any competition.
Arteta’s faith in youth reached new heights on Saturday, with Dowman setting a new benchmark for the London club. "Well, first of all, I congratulate them because to make their debut in the FA Cup, I think Max is the youngest ever in the competition," Arteta explained. "And this competition has been going for a while, so it tells you how difficult that is. I'm very proud of them, I hope they enjoy, Jaden [Dixon] the same with his debut. And to continue to work is just the first step for them and there's plenty more to come."
The manager was particularly impressed by Dowman’s composure under physical pressure on a difficult playing surface. "Quality. Because when the ball is bouncing all over the place and you have people in your back, the way he handles time and space and the touches that he takes, it's just incredible. Especially at the speed that he delivers those actions. But that tells you the talent that we have," the Spaniard added.
Lessons for Marli Salmon
While Dowman snatched the limelight, fellow 16-year-old Salmon also experienced a steep learning curve. The defender appeared frustrated after being substituted following a lapse that led to Mansfield's equaliser, but Arteta was quick to offer support. "I have to watch it back, but I could sense that he was responsible. And it is good in a way, but don't lose perspective because everybody that has been in that room, that has been at this level, has made an error, a mistake or a situation leading to a goal. But that's not important," Arteta insisted.
"The important thing is the way he played and some of the things that he's done on the pitch. I think that's much more important than the other parts," he continued, underscoring his belief in the young defender's potential. The manager also revealed his tactical flexibility, deploying a back three for the first time in over four years due to squad availability and the need to manage player workloads.
Injury concerns for Trossard and Calafiori
The victory was somewhat dampened by fresh injury concerns for Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori, both of whom failed to finish the match. Giving an update on the pair, Arteta said: "Both of them, they had little niggles. They were not comfortable to continue. And I knew that this could be a possibility, especially in the conditions that we're playing today. So we had to take them off."
Arteta also clarified why key figures like Declan Rice, Gabriel, and Martin Zubimendi were missing from the matchday squad entirely. "Well, they had issues and they've been carrying issues. And the amount of games that we are playing, it's obviously super demanding. And it was the only time to try to make sure that we can clean those issues that they're having to start the next sequence of two weeks before the break in the best possible way. And we had to make those decisions," he concluded.
