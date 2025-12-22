Mikel Arteta drops Gabriel Jesus selection hint as Arsenal manager hails Brazilian’s ‘fighting spirit’ after ACL recovery

He has made three cameo appearances off the bench since returning to fitness, with Arteta telling reporters when asked if the South American is in contention to figure from the off against Palace: “Yes, he is. You can see now, not only on games, every day in training how much he wants it. He's going to deserve a chance soon.”

Jesus netted five goals across a matter of days against Palace last season, with a Carabao Cup hat-trick being followed by a Premier League brace. He was then laid low and has been left watching on from afar for long periods.

Arsenal bolstered their attacking ranks when acquiring Swedish hot-shot Viktor Gyokeres over the summer, but he is still finding his feet in English football. Jesus will be a useful alternative at Arteta’s disposal when it comes to filling a central striking berth.

The Spaniard admits as much, saying of the man that wears the No.9 shirt in north London: “I think that's probably the biggest quality of Gabi, bringing people together, connecting with people and generating a lot of uncertainty in the opponent. When you see him, the amount of spaces that he is in involved in, that's his biggest quality. So we need to exploit that.”

