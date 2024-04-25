Mikel Arteta (L) speaks with Arsenal's Dutch assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Mikel Arteta could lose his right-hand man! Feyenoord eye Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg to succeed Arne Slot amid Liverpool talks

Mikel ArtetaArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueLiverpoolFeyenoordEredivisie

Mikel Arteta could reportedly lose his Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg as Feyenoord want the Dutch coach to replace Liverpool target Arne Slot.

  • Slot is the frontrunner to join Liverpool
  • Feyenoord target Arteta's aide Stuivenberg
  • Dutch assistant boasts of having prior links to Feyenoord
