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Will Mikel Arteta sign a new contract with Arsenal? Important future update as Gunners chase down Premier League & Champions League double
Arteta contract talks on hold
Arsenal are currently enjoying one of the most successful periods in their modern history, and the driving force behind this resurgence is undoubtedly Arteta. While fans are desperate for news regarding a contract extension, the club has decided to prioritise the silverware currently on the line.
Reporting on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained: “Mikel Arteta remains in conversations with Arsenal over a new contract, but nothing will be done or completed now. It’s a topic for after the end of the season. Now the full focus is on the Premier League title and Champions League. After that, any moment could be good for Arsenal and Arteta to continue their conversations and try to close the agreement over a new deal.”
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Chasing a historic double
The Gunners are on the cusp of making history over the coming weeks. Arsenal have the chance to win the first Champions League title in the club’s illustrious history, though they must first navigate a difficult path and overcome reigning champions PSG. On the domestic scene, the north Londoners are on course to lift their first Premier League title since the 'Invincibles' season of 2003-04.
The bedrock of the team is the defence, while the club’s prowess at set-pieces can never be overlooked. Arteta is the one shaping the club’s approach to games, while much of the credit for the club’s success in the transfer market must go to sporting director Andrea Berta and his predecessor Edu. Berta is reportedly primed to rubberstamp a brand new deal for Arteta very soon after the campaign concludes.
Financial rewards for success
Arteta is currently contracted until the end of next season and is already the second highest paid manager in the Premier League, earning approximately £15 million ($20m) per season. A new deal would likely see these terms improved to reflect his status as one of the elite tactical minds in the European game.
Pep Guardiola currently fills top spot in the salary rankings, though there are serious chances for the Spaniard to walk away from Manchester City in the summer. If Guardiola does take flight, former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is considered the chosen one to take his place in the City dugout, potentially shifting the managerial landscape of the league.
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Stability at the Emirates
While rivals face uncertain futures in the dugout, Arsenal are banking on the stability that Arteta provides. The hierarchy at Emirates Stadium believes that securing the Spaniard for the long term is the most important piece of business they can conclude, regardless of what happens in the final games of the season. With a squad that has been carefully constructed to compete at the highest level, the Gunners feel they are entering a multi-year window of success.