Mikel ArtetaGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal are one of NINE clubs with 'right ingredients' to win 2025-26 Premier League title

Arsenal
M. Arteta
Premier League

Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal are one of nine clubs that have the "right ingredients" to win the 2025-26 Premier League title. The Gunners have spent £120 million ($138m) in the summer transfer window so far on four new players and are now close to securing the services of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

  • Arteta believes nine clubs can compete for title
  • Says Arsenal have "right ingredients" to win the trophy
  • Gunners face AC Milan on Wednesday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below
SGFOF Logo

Which club are you most excited to see at the Singapore Football Festival?

SGFOF Logo
294 Votes
Three giants. One city. One epic showdown. Arsenal, Newcastle & AC Milan take over Singapore this July — don’t miss it
Be Part of the Action

Next Match