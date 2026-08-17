‘We are weaker!' - Mikel Arteta issues urgent Arsenal transfer plea despite statement Community Shield win over Man City

The primary concern for the north London giants lies in the heart of their defense. Star center-back William Saliba is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury during France’s World Cup campaign, while Jurrien Timber is struggling with groin issue.

Updating the media on his injured duo, Arteta provided contrasting timelines for their respective returns to action. "Jurrien is progressing really well," he noted. "He is on the pitch, we are ramping up now with certain actions and especially the volume and the load. I think he is on a good trajectory, but there is still a few weeks to go.

"Wilo, as we all know, it’s more a long-term injury. We have to wait and see. He needs to start to train with the group in the next week or so hopefully, and then see how he progresses from there.

"It’s been a long-term issue, and we want to make sure that every step that we take is the right one, he feels right to do that, because he’s such an important player for us."