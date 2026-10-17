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Mikel Arteta responds to planned Arsenal job cuts following Premier League title success
Big restructuring off the pitch
Arsenal are set to cut 60 jobs across several departments in a major off-field reorganisation. Chief executive Richard Garlick informed staff of the upcoming reductions this week, which will affect up to seven per cent of the club's 871 permanent workforce.
The decision comes despite Arsenal recording a record turnover of £691 million ($920m) for the 2024-25 season. Neither the men's nor women's playing and coaching staff will be affected by the cuts.
The news broke shortly after manager Arteta signed a new four-year contract worth up to £20m ($27m) a season. The Spaniard recently led the club to their first Premier League title since 2004.
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Arteta breaks his silence
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's league clash with Nottingham Forest, Arteta addressed the situation directly. The manager insisted that questions regarding the decision were best directed to the executive board.
"First, this question is not for me," Arteta stated, as quoted by ESPN. "It was explained to me about the exercise, and the analysis that has been done across the club, and with the intention always to evolve to improve.
"Some decisions have to be taken to put people in the right roles, and keep investing, to achieve what we want to achieve the success that we want to create. That has been explained."
Focus strictly on management
Arteta made it clear that his responsibilities remain strictly on the pitch rather than managing the internal workforce. He asked for understanding regarding his limited role in administrative matters.
"Obviously, I am not the right person to answer to that question," Arteta remarked. "That's for sure. And hopefully everybody will respect that."
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Crucial fixtures on the horizon
Arsenal must now push the off-field distraction aside as they prepare for a busy run of fixtures. They host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Following their domestic fixture, Arsenal face a challenging trip to Germany to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Arteta will be eager to keep his players fully focused on maintaining their strong momentum on the pitch.
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