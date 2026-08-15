'I am very happy here' - Mikel Arteta sends clear contract message to Arsenal fans ahead of Community Shield clash

Although co-chairman Josh Kroenke stated back in May that a contract extension was a top priority, Arteta insists there is no sense of panic ahead of the season curtain-raiser against Manchester City in Cardiff.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard moved to allay any supporter anxiety: "They [the fans] don't have to worry about any of that, because I want to be here. I am extremely happy. I feel very grateful to work with the people that I work with and when we have the possibility, we will resolve that. And that's it."

He explained that the transfer market remains the primary focus: "There is always another priority, I think! And that's the way we have been treating it, I think because everybody feels comfortable that the time on the contract is not going to be an issue."

Arteta further underlined his complete alignment with the club hierarchy: "I think because my will, certainly, is to be here and I am very happy here. My feeling from the club is the same one. That is why everyone is doing things in a really organic way."