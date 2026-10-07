Mikel Arteta signs new long-term Arsenal contract until 2030 after ending 22-year Premier League title drought

Arteta expressed profound gratitude upon committing his future to Arsenal, describing leadership at such a unique institution as a true privilege. Reflecting on the club's rich 140-year history, he praised the exceptional people across the organization and thanked owners Stan and Josh Kroenke for their unwavering trust and support as they continue their work together. Highlighting the strong bond built with the team and supporters, Arteta emphasized that their journey is only just beginning and that far greater achievements lie ahead.

"It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue," Arteta said.

"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I'm extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history. This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return."