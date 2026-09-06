Mika Godts Ajax Paris transfer Eredivisie Champions League interview

Mika Godts made a poignant return to Amsterdam following Ajax's fixture against PSV on September 5, 2026, taking the opportunity to officially say goodbye to the supporters and his former team-mates. Speaking to ESPN NL after the match, the young winger described the experience as a beautiful moment at a club he holds in exceptionally high regard. Having spent pivotal years of his career developing at Ajax, the parting gesture underlined the deep bond he forged with the Dutch giants.

"It was a beautiful experience at a club I hold in high regard," Godts reflected, describing his emotional return to Amsterdam to officially bid farewell to the fans and his former team-mates.



