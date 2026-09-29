Real Madrid legend Michel Salgado explains why he accepted shock offer to coach Brazilian minnows North EC

The former Spain international revealed that a persistent pursuit by club officials proved decisive in persuading him to pursue a coaching career in South America. Speaking to ESPN Brazil about his decision to take up the role, Salgado said: "The president worked very hard to hire me from the beginning. He invited me to see the facilities in Montes Claros."

Assessing the potential of his new squad, he added: "It's a young team with a great desire to achieve things. I thought about it a lot, but I want to experience a competition as great as the Mineiro Championship, in a country and a continent where football is a way of life. We only agreed to play in the first division of the Mineiro Championship, and we will go with humility and a desire to work and live this experience."