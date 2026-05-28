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Michael Owen claims Arsenal 'not happy' with Viktor Gyokeres as he predicts tactical shift for 2026-27 season
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Owen questions Gyokeres' long-term future
Gyokeres arrived at the Emirates last summer in a high-profile £64 million move from Sporting CP, and on paper, his return of 21 goals in 54 appearances represents a successful transition to English football. However, despite helping the club secure their first league title in over two decades, the Swedish international has not escaped criticism regarding his technical ceiling and his ability to influence the biggest fixtures on the calendar.
Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Owen believes that Arsenal chiefs are already looking for more, suggesting that the 27-year-old might be a temporary solution rather than a long-term fixture. Owen told Premier League Productions: "They’ve won it playing like this at the moment; that’s not to say they’re going to be like this forever. Arsenal would love to find another centre-forward – they’re not happy with Gyokeres really. They’re not happy with a couple of positions."
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The search for a world-class successor
The standard for an Arsenal striker remains incredibly high, with the shadows of legendary figures still looming over the current squad. Owen argues that if a truly elite talent becomes available on the market, Mikel Arteta and the club's recruitment team will not hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal that could see Gyokeres relegated to the bench or moved on entirely.
Comparing the current situation to the club's golden era, Owen added: "If someone comes available that’s top, if a Thierry Henry becomes available again, they’d move heaven and earth to get somebody like that in. That might change the dynamic of things as well. Okay, they’re not the greatest of watches, granted, I’d say that, but that’s not to say they’ll be like that forever. They might evolve; they might get better."
Tactical evolution and management risks
Arteta has built a remarkably efficient machine that finished seven points clear of Manchester City, but the next stage of the project involves maintaining that dominance while improving the entertainment factor. Owen warns that while evolution is necessary, the club must be careful not to disrupt the delicate balance that has brought them back to the summit of English football.
Reflecting on the dangers of over-tinkering with a winning formula, Owen noted: "They’ve got to be careful, like Liverpool, spending £400 million over a summer trying to be even better again, and they ruin what they’ve got. That’s the risk, that’s the management, that’s the next stage."
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Arsenal tipped for dominance
Despite his reservations about Gyokeres, Owen is bullish about Arsenal's chances of repeating their success next year. He points to the instability of their traditional rivals as a key reason why the Gunners could enjoy a period of sustained success at the top of the Premier League table, provided they maintain their current levels of consistency.
Owen explained: "We thought about Liverpool last season, but I certainly think about Arsenal; you can see them repeating what they’ve just done. This is a very, very strong, solid, efficient team that you can see they’re going to do it again. You can see them knocking that points total together again. And when you look at the opposition, Liverpool are in turmoil, Chelsea are in turmoil; they’re playing really poorly. Manchester United are upwardly mobile at the moment, but they’ve still got a lot of surgeries, a couple of big players going, and European football to contend with; it might be a year too early. A lot of the top teams are struggling at the moment. There is an opportunity for Arsenal if they keep that consistency, which I can’t see any reason why they wouldn’t. It could be theirs for the immediate future."