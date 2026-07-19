Meaningless game? Michael Olise ‘in tears’ after costly misses for France in 10-goal third-place thriller with England - but Bayern Munich star takes World Cup record from Pele

Despite his private grief, Olise secured his place in the history books during the frantic encounter. By providing two assists for Kylian Mbappe, he reached a total of seven for the tournament, officially surpassing the long-standing record held by Brazilian legend Pele. The three-time World Cup winner had previously set the benchmark with six assists during the 1970 edition in Mexico, but Olise has now moved clear at the top of the all-time single-tournament rankings.

The accomplishment highlights his rapid ascent since moving to the Bundesliga, where he registered 42 goals and 54 assists across two seasons. While he remains short of Lionel Messi’s all-time total World Cup record of 12 assists, his ability to create chances has been a constant throughout France's campaign, with the player clearly prioritised team success over individual accolades.



